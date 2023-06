HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District School Board will be holding its first public meeting since the state takeover of the district Thursday.

The meeting will be to elect board officers for the 2023-2024 school year.

The board is also scheduled to vote on ratifying the temporary contract for Interim Superintendent Mike Miles.

You can watch the meeting live at 5:30 p.m. in the media player above. You can also click here to watch.