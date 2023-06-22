87º

Houston area TikTok influencer identified as victim in crash that killed mother, daughter

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – A Houston area TikTok influencer has been identified as one of the victims in the crash that unfortunately took the life of her and her mother Monday afternoon.

Britney Joy, known as THATGIRLBRITNEYJOY on TikTok, was headed to a Juneteenth celebration with her mother Sherie Smith when they were both killed.

The crash happened in the 4300 block of West Tidwell Road around 3:20 p.m. when Joy’s vehicle collided with another.

Police have not yet released details on who caused the crash, but according to a GoFundMe account created by Joy’s sister, Tiffany, the person responsible for the crash was driving recklessly.

The GoFundMe, which is asking for $100,000 to help with the burial of the two women, has raised more than $84,000 in two days.

Joy, who reached her fame on TikTok by making comedic videos about working a 9-5, has over 13 million likes and 477,000 followers.

