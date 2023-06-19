2 women dead in crash on Tidwell Road in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – Two women are now dead following a crash in northwest Houston Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the crash in the 4390 block of West Tidwell Road around 3:20 p.m.

North and VCD officers are working a double fatal crash 4400 W. Tidwell. Tidwell will be closed in both directions. 202 pic.twitter.com/wogdCQ3bw3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 19, 2023

Officers said the crash involved two vehicles, and the two women killed were in separate vehicles. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but investigators said they don’t believe alcohol or drugs played a factor.

The age or identities of the women have not yet been released.