96º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

2 women dead in crash on Tidwell Road in northwest Houston

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: crash, Tidwell Road, Houston
Police lights (WDIV)

HOUSTON – Two women are now dead following a crash in northwest Houston Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the crash in the 4390 block of West Tidwell Road around 3:20 p.m.

Officers said the crash involved two vehicles, and the two women killed were in separate vehicles. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but investigators said they don’t believe alcohol or drugs played a factor.

The age or identities of the women have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email

email