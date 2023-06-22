Aldine family says critters could be reason why air conditioning system went out

An Aldine family had a hard time cooling down because their air conditioner hasn’t been working for the last two weeks.

But since it’s a new system, installed in the last few years, it didn’t make sense when it started malfunctioning.

“It’s horrible. I mean, it heats up to like 98 up in there,” Rachel Lozoya said.

The thermostat showed 92 on Wednesday.

Lozoya, her kids, and young grandchildren haven’t been able to find much relief amid day after day of triple-digit temperatures.

“We’ll come in, take a shower and go right back out,” she said. “There was no air coming out.”

The air conditioning unit outside of her house has only been there for a few years and appears to be in good condition.

But a noise in her attic is what helped figure out the problem.

“Like when cats kind of, you know, mate and stuff. That’s the way they sounded,” she said.

Her brother took a look and found raccoons, which possibly got in through holes in her eaves.

After being first posted on Grizzy’s Hood News Facebook page, a critter trapper came to help Lozoya on Wednesday.

Any rehabbers out there who can assist in relocating this fury family of 4? Posted by Grizzy's Hood News on Tuesday, June 20, 2023

He set traps in the attic after finding signs of a raccoon infestation and ducts torn open in several places, he said.

“You can feel the air up there, but you can’t feel it down here,” Lozoya said.

To keep critters out of your attic, pest control company Terminix recommends covering any holes or openings in your house and trimming any trees or attractions around your house.

Until the critters in Lozoya’s attic are captured, repairs on her air conditioning system are on hold.