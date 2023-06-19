Woman dies after being rescued from burning car, crashing into pole in southeast Houston

A woman died after her car completely caught on fire in a one-vehicle crash in southeast Houston on Sunday.

The wreck happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. at 5000 Shaver Street near Galveston Road, and the Houston Police Department was dispatched to the scene.

The victim was traveling eastbound on Shaver Street, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole. The vehicle caught on fire, was split in the middle, and the woman was partially ejected. A few good Samaritans took the victim out of the car before it completely caught on fire.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified.

The car fire was eventually put out by firefighters.

During the crash, the vehicle’s tire also came off and hit another car. The other car’s airbags deployed, but no one was injured.

Officers do not know what led to the crash.