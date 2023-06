HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office has responded to the scene of a major crash where a vehicle lost control and ran into a Starbucks in north Harris County.

The constable’s office said this is happening in the 20500 block of the North Freeway.

Vehicle crashes into Starbucks (Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)

EMS has responded to the scene and treated a barista who the constable’s office said was injured in the crash.

They ask that you please avoid the area.