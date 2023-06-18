81º

Missouri City police discontinue Amber Alert for 2 children

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – The Missouri City Police Department discontinued an Amber Alert for two children who were abducted from Fresno, Texas. It was reported the children were found on Sunday.

Officers were looking for 4-year-old Royal Dixon, who was last seen on Saturday wearing a yellow checkered shirt and black cargo pants. They were also looking for 6-year-old Kennedy Breelove, who was last seen wearing a shirt with a white flower pattern on it, white sweatpants, and no shoes.

The suspect was Brianna Cannon and was last said to be driving a black Jeep with an unknown plate number.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 is working to get you the latest information.

The Missouri City Police Department discontinued an Amber Alert for two children who were abducted from Fresno, Texas. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

