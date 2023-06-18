Man dies after head-on crash on Highway 6 in west Houston

HOUSTON – A man died in a head-on crash on Sunday in west Houston.

The wreck happened around 1:51 a.m. in the 1100 block of Highway 6. A Jeep that was traveling northbound crossed over the median and crashed into a silver Mercedes that was heading southbound.

Officers do not know what led to the crash.

The victim, a woman, a teenager and a child were in the Jeep. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three passengers were taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.

The driver was the only person in the Mercedes, and they were also taken to the hospital. Officials did not mention what their condition was as well.