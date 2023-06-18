81º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man dies after head-on crash on Highway 6 in west Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston Police Department, Crash
A man died in a head-on crash on Sunday in west Houston. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A man died in a head-on crash on Sunday in west Houston.

The wreck happened around 1:51 a.m. in the 1100 block of Highway 6. A Jeep that was traveling northbound crossed over the median and crashed into a silver Mercedes that was heading southbound.

Woman killed, hit by vehicle while trying to move broken down SUV off north Harris County road

Officers do not know what led to the crash.

The victim, a woman, a teenager and a child were in the Jeep. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three passengers were taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.

The driver was the only person in the Mercedes, and they were also taken to the hospital. Officials did not mention what their condition was as well.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email