Woman killed, hit by vehicle while trying to move broken down SUV off north Harris County road

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman died after she was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning in north Harris County.

The crash happened at 4415 Spring Cypress Road at Kuykendahl Road near the North Freeway. The 40-year-old woman and her boyfriend, 76, were moving her broken down SUV that had an electrical failure on Spring Cypress Road.

She was next to the driver’s door, and he was behind the vehicle. Then, a different vehicle hit the woman with their car. She died at the scene.

The same day, the SUV was involved in a second crash. No one was injured. The SUV did not have any lights.

The identities of the victims have not been released, and the crash is still being investigated.

