Woman killed, hit by vehicle while trying to move broken down SUV off north Harris County road

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman died after she was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning in north Harris County.
The crash happened at 4415 Spring Cypress Road at Kuykendahl Road near the North Freeway. The 40-year-old woman and her boyfriend, 76, were moving her broken down SUV that had an electrical failure on Spring Cypress Road.
Truck crashes after shooting in north Houston
Update: Driver (male, 76)— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 17, 2023
Pedestrian (female, 40).
The female and her boyfriend were pushing her disabled SUV, e/b on Spring Cypress. The female was next to the driver side door and her boyfriend was behind the vehicle, The driver of the striking vehicle struck the
1/3 https://t.co/X9eoox3zm2
She was next to the driver’s door, and he was behind the vehicle. Then, a different vehicle hit the woman with their car. She died at the scene.
The same day, the SUV was involved in a second crash. No one was injured. The SUV did not have any lights.
The identities of the victims have not been released, and the crash is still being investigated.