Woman killed, hit by vehicle while trying to move broken down SUV off north Harris County road

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman died after she was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning in north Harris County.

The crash happened at 4415 Spring Cypress Road at Kuykendahl Road near the North Freeway. The 40-year-old woman and her boyfriend, 76, were moving her broken down SUV that had an electrical failure on Spring Cypress Road.

Truck crashes after shooting in north Houston

Update: Driver (male, 76)

Pedestrian (female, 40).



The female and her boyfriend were pushing her disabled SUV, e/b on Spring Cypress. The female was next to the driver side door and her boyfriend was behind the vehicle, The driver of the striking vehicle struck the

1/3 https://t.co/X9eoox3zm2 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 17, 2023

She was next to the driver’s door, and he was behind the vehicle. Then, a different vehicle hit the woman with their car. She died at the scene.

The same day, the SUV was involved in a second crash. No one was injured. The SUV did not have any lights.

The identities of the victims have not been released, and the crash is still being investigated.