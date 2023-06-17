Truck crashes after shooting in north Houston

HOUSTON – A truck crashed after a shooting in north Houston on Saturday.

The incident happened around 12:25 a.m. at 15800 Eastex Freeway at the feeder road. Two vehicles were involved in the shooting, and the Houston Police Department said no one was injured in the incident. None of the people involved were identified.

One of the car’s fled the scene. A gray truck was involved and crashed on the feeder road. The driver and passenger windows were shattered, and the back left wheel was coming off.

Officers will still check with local hospitals to see if anyone was hurt and could be connected to the case.