2 woman charged in theft of miniature Hereford ‘Sir Loin’, baby goat from Waller County’s Dewberry Farm

WALLER COUNTY – Two woman are facing charges, accused of stealing a miniature Hereford known as Sir Loin, as well as a baby goat from Dewberry Farm in Waller County.

According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, June 1, at approximately 6 a.m., deputies responded to the Buccees located off the Katy Freeway. The Katy Police Department had two possible suspects from the theft at Dewberry Farm.

Following multiple witness interviews, the sheriff’s office livestock department as well as an investigative team found evidence in the form of exchanged text messages that Anna Kneisley and Jadyn Carrasco stole a baby goat and the miniature Hereford, ‘Sir Loin’, from Dewberry Farm.

The sheriff’s office said both woman have been charged with two counts of burglary of a building and two counts of theft of livestock.

The sheriff’s office elaborated on what led up to the discovery and return of Sir Loin to Dewberry Farm. The suspects in the case allegedly confessed to taking and dumping the Hereford somewhere in the Katy or Brookshire area, according to the farm.

The sheriff’s office said Sir Loin was spotted by a local rancher on his property approximately three miles down Neiman Road from where it was reported being dropped off.

The Hereford had some recent cuts on its right front leg and was highly stressed and panting.

The sheriff’s office said Sir Loin was taken into their custody with the help of two contract cowboys who help with roping livestock from horseback, then returned to Dewberry Farm for veterinarian care.

The investigation is still ongoing as there is possibly a third and fourth party involved, the sheriff’s office said.