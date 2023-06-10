Baby bull ‘Sir Loin’ stolen from Brookshire’s Dewberry Farm found and returned

BROOKSHIRE, Texas – Dewberry Farm announced that their baby bull, known as “Sir Loin,” has been found and returned to the farm, a week after thieves stole him and dumped him.

“We are THRILLED to announce that our baby bull stolen from Dewberry Farm has been found and returned safely,” the farm announced on Facebook.

The farm said deputies with the Waller County Sheriff’s Office found him and returned him back to the farm.

Sir Loin returned to Dewberry Farm (Dewberry Farm)

Sir Loin was taken on Thursday, June 1, after thieves broke into the farm. The thieves were taken into custody and according to the farm, confessed to taking the bull and dumping him somewhere in the Brookshire or Katy area.

“A HUGE thank you to Depty Mendoza and the incredible team at the Waller County Sheriff’s Office...and also to YOU for you prayers, collective efforts, and positive thoughts that brought our little buddy home,” the farm said on Facebook.

RELATED: Thieves steal, dump calf ‘Sir Loin’ from Brookshire’s Dewberry Farm