Thieves steal, dump calf from Brookshire’s Dewberry Farm

BROOKSHIRE, Texas – Dewberry Farm in Brookshire is asking the public to look out for a miniature Hereford which they said was stolen from the farm this past Thursday night.

According to the farm, the calf, called Sir Loin, was taken by the thieves, who they said are now in custody. The thieves then dumped the calf somewhere in the Brookshire or Katy area.

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two females suspects are in custody and a third male suspect will be charged on Monday.

Dewberry Farm said the suspects confessed to dumping Sir Loin, but can’t remember where they dumped him other than in the Katy or Brookshire area.

Dewberry Farm is offering a reward for any information which leads to Sir Loin’s recovery. They ask that you please contact them if you have any information.