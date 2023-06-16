Wrong-way driver struck by 18-wheeler in NW Houston; vehicle falls off freeway

Woman in critical condition after vehicle struck by 18-wheeler in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – A woman is in critical condition after her vehicle was struck by an 18-wheeler while she was driving the wrong way in northwest Houston Friday, the Houston Police Department said.

It happened on the North Loop W Freeway Service Road at around 1:41 a.m.

According to HPD, the woman was driving westbound in eastbound lanes. She was stopped in the moving lane of traffic when an 18-wheeler was unable to stop on time and struck her.

The crash caused the woman’s vehicle to fall off the freeway down to ground level and land in some trees, investigators said.

The woman was extricated from the vehicle by emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department and transported by ambulance in critical condition.

The driver of the big rig was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.