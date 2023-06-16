Woman kidnapped at Jeep Weekend, sexually assaulted in Humble while being held for ransom money

(From left to right): Bryant Chatham, 20, and Erick Martinez, 21.

GALVESTON, Texas – A woman was kidnapped during the annual Go Topless Jeep Weekend in Crystal Beach, sexually assaulted and then held for ransom, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

Erick Martinez, 21 and Bryant Chatham, 20, both of Humble, were charged with aggravated kidnapping. Martinez was also charged with aggravated sexual assault.

What Happened

On May 21, the woman told investigators that she was forced into a pickup truck and later sexually assaulted in Humble. The suspects reportedly demanded ransom money as a condition to release her.

Details on how the woman escaped were not disclosed.

During the investigation, the suspects were identified as Martinez and Chatman.

Suspects’ arrest and attempted escape

On June 15, detectives said they arrested the suspects for their outstanding warrants. Their bonds were set at $200,000.

Upon being escorted into the Galveston County Jail, Martinez assaulted a detective and escaped custody, all while handcuffed, GCSO stated.

Martinez was located and quickly apprehended less than a mile away in an alleyway, officials said. He was hit with additional charges - assault on a peace officer and escape while in custody - with a $50,000 bond for each charge, bringing bond totals to $300,000

Both suspects remain booked in the Galveston County Jail.