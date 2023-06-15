Houston ISD’s new superintendent to share his vision for the district during series of events

HOUSTON – The new superintendent of the Houston Independent School District, F. Mike Miles, on Thursday announced he will share his vision for the district during a series of events to be held in June and July.

The events will be held at school sites throughout the district. Times and specific locations will be announced on Monday. Families are encouraged to attend the event closest to them but may attend any event they choose.

The dates are as follows:

June 27

June 29

July 11

July 13

July 18

July 20

July 27

July 29

Families will have the opportunity to register for the event they would like to attend and submit questions for the superintendent and his team ahead of each meeting.

“When I accepted this appointment two weeks ago, I told the families of HISD that their children are the reason I am here, and I feel that even more urgently now. I am excited to spend time getting to know our students and families the way I’ve been able to get to know our educators,” Miles said in a statement.

Miles began working June 1 under a temporary 21-day contract until a board of managers, also newly-appointed by Education Commissioner Mike Morath, formally approves him.

Texas officials in March announced the state takeover of Houston’s schools.

In a letter to the school district, Education Commissioner Mike Morath said the school board failed to improve student outcomes while violating open meetings act and procurement laws.

Morath also mentioned the record of poor academic performance at Wheatley High, as well as the poor performance at several other campuses including Kashmere High School and Highland Heights Elementary School.

“The governing body of a school system bears ultimate responsibility for the outcomes of all students,” Morath wrote. “While the current Board of Trustees has made progress, systemic problems in Houston ISD continue to impact district students.”