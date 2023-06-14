Southeast Texas to experience dangerously hot temperatures this week. Here are some tips to help stay safe

Cardiologist Dr. Majid Basit with Memorial Hermann Hospital said it’s important people are cautious if they spend any time outdoors.

HOUSTON – Southeast Texas will experience dangerously hot temperatures starting Wednesday.

Cardiologist Dr. Majid Basit with Memorial Hermann Hospital said it’s important people are cautious if they spend any time outdoors.

“Nobody is invincible. Everybody can succumb to the heat if we don’t take care of ourselves,” said Basit. “When the body overheats, the heart is stressed. So usually, the heart rate will pick up, and then eventually the blood pressure will drop as you become more and more dehydrated.”

Basit said it’s even more important for the elderly and people taking high blood pressure medication.

“When you’re dehydrated, these medications tend to be more potent. They work in a stronger weight and that can drop your blood pressure even more,” said Basit.

But, even those seemingly healthy people can be overcome by the heat. According to the CDC, some of the symptoms of heat exhaustion include headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, and thirst.

Some of the symptoms of a heat stroke are when people become cold, clammy and confused. If you notice any of these symptoms, you should go to an emergency room or call 911.

Basit said people should avoid being outdoors in the core part of the day, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

“It’s very important to take frequent breaks if you have to be outside during those times, and then drink plenty of water. Once you feel thirsty, it’s too late. So, it’s important to hydrate all the time,” said Basit.