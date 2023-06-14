Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old girl possibly connected to online solicitation case, police say

A Houston Regional Amber Alert was issued for a 13-year-old girl possibly connected to an online solicitation case, according to police.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A Houston Regional Amber Alert was Wednesday issued for a 13-year-old girl possibly connected to an online solicitation case, according to police.

Leanna Willis was last seen at her house on June 9, around 4 p.m. in the 6500 block of Bell Street in Hitchcock, Texas, in Galveston County. She is five feet, six inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has black hair with pink and blue braids.

Leanna was wearing an oversized gray hoodie, black shorts and slippers.

She was seen entering a silver, four-door Toyota Camry with a man. Officials said he seemed to be around 40 or 50 years old, and he has not been identified.

Police said Leanna has a history of talking to adult men on different online platforms, and she may have disappeared due to online solicitation. She has also runaway before.

If you have any information about this case call Hitchcock police at 409-986-5559.