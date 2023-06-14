AMBER ALERT: 14-year-old reported missing after being last seen in Princeton, TX

Texas authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old who was last seen in the Princeton area.

AMBER ALERT: 14-year-old reported missing after being last seen in Princeton, TX (KPRC)

According to officials, Ja’Myra Strawder voluntarily left her residence and is believed to be with a 34-year-old man named Lee Carter III.

The two may be driving in a 2014 black Mercedes Benz E35 with license plate # RNS 2973.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are reportedly working this case.

Ja’Myra is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing around 5′7″ and weighing approximately 140 lbs. She was said to have been wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants with a stripe, and black house shoes.

Princeton, Texas is about four hours north of Houston and northeast of Dallas.

Anyone with information on Ja’Myra’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Crawford at (469) 307 6746, or the Princeton Police Department.