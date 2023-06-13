Alert from ‘The Bench’ - new evidence found in Antonio Armstrong Jr. case

The third trial against Antonio 'AJ' Armstrong Jr. is delayed again. Judge Kelli Johnson halted proceedings until July 31st and asked everyone not to speculate about the case.

KPRC 2 Investigates has confirmed with multiple sources the delay involves DNA found on Armstrong Jr.’s clothing the night his parents were murdered.

Houston defense attorney Lisa Andrews sits with KPRC 2+ Now host Zach Lashway to discuss the DNA evidence and who stands to benefit from this development.

