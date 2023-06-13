87º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Alert from ‘The Bench’ - new evidence found in Antonio Armstrong Jr. case

Jason Nguyen, KPRC 2 Investigates Producer

Tags: Antonio Armstrong Jr., AJ Armstrong, The Bench, True Crime, Investigates
The third trial against Antonio 'AJ' Armstrong Jr. is delayed again. Judge Kelli Johnson halted proceedings until July 31st and asked everyone not to speculate about the case.

HOUSTON – The third trial against Antonio ‘AJ’ Armstrong Jr. is delayed again.

Judge Kelli Johnson halted proceedings until July 31st and asked everyone not to speculate about the case.

KPRC 2 Investigates has confirmed with multiple sources the delay involves DNA found on Armstrong Jr.’s clothing the night his parents were murdered.

Houston defense attorney Lisa Andrews sits with KPRC 2+ Now host Zach Lashway to discuss the DNA evidence and who stands to benefit from this development.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

As an Emmy award-winning journalist, Jason strives to serve the community by telling in-depth stories and taking on challenges many pass over. When he’s not working, he’s spending time with his girlfriend Rosie, and dog named Dug.

email