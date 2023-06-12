Air conditioning system out of service at George Bush Intercontinental Airport

HOUSTON – Travelers and airline employees may experience unpleasant conditions at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Monday after all air conditioners were out of service. All terminals have been affected, Houston Airport officials told KPRC 2.

According to KPRC 2 Meteorologist Anthony Yanez, the Houston area will be experiencing record high temperatures this week. Highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 90s. Heat index values will be as high as 106.

Officials released the following statement:

“The air conditioning system at George Bush Intercontinental Airport is currently experiencing unexpected issues, which has reduced the capacity of the air conditioning system. As a result, the temperature inside our airport is affected. In prioritizing our passengers, we are installing temporary chillers that will supplement the air conditioning system and provide relief while our crews evaluate and expedite the necessary repairs.

“Houston Airports is working with airline partners and airport stakeholders to ensure passengers at Bush Airport have access to free bottles of water, should they need it. Inspectors with Houston Airports are also walking all five terminals to monitor the temperature inside the airport.

“Please know, Houston Airports is doing everything possible to restore optimal conditions for our passengers.”

