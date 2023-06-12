78º

Summer time heat is here!

Near record temps expected this week!

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Justin Stapleton, Meteorologist

Scorching Heat This Week

Today’s Forecast:

With the weekend storms out of the way, we turn our attention to the days and the week ahead when our temperatures are expected to hit the 100 degree mark and several records are likely to be set. We are in for some SERIOUS summer heat.

Watch the KPRC 2+ livestream player below for more forecast updates:

Monday Forecast

Dangerous heat this week:

No rain is in the forecast for this week as our temperatures climb to the triple digits by mid-week. The heat index today climbs to 103 to 106 degrees. Heat warnings will likely be issued mid-week.

Hot HIgh Pressure Dome
Scorching Heat This Week

10-Day Forecast:

No relief this week as the strong ridge of high pressure dominates our weather pattern for the better half of the next week and a half. Please make sure you and your family and pets are safe in this heat this week!

10-Day Forecast

Tracking the tropics:



Two-time Emmy award winning meteorologist and recipient of the 2022 American Meteorological Society's award for Excellence in Science Reporting by a Broadcast Meteorologist.

Meteorologist, craft beer guru, dad to Maya and Ella and a sock and cheese addict.

