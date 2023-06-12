Summer time heat is here!

Today’s Forecast:

With the weekend storms out of the way, we turn our attention to the days and the week ahead when our temperatures are expected to hit the 100 degree mark and several records are likely to be set. We are in for some SERIOUS summer heat.

Dangerous heat this week:

No rain is in the forecast for this week as our temperatures climb to the triple digits by mid-week. The heat index today climbs to 103 to 106 degrees. Heat warnings will likely be issued mid-week.

10-Day Forecast:

No relief this week as the strong ridge of high pressure dominates our weather pattern for the better half of the next week and a half. Please make sure you and your family and pets are safe in this heat this week!

Tracking the tropics:

