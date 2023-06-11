92º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Thousands of dead fish washing ashore at Freeport beach

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Texas, Animals

FREEPORT, Texas – Thousands of dead fish are washing ashore at Bryan Beach in Freeport, Texas.

The Menhaden fish were spotted on Friday by the Quintana Beach County Park.

Baby bull ‘Sir Loin’ stolen from Brookshire’s Dewberry Farm found and returned

Officials said there are several reasons the animals are dying. One of these is because the water is too warm. Cooler water holds more oxygen for the fish.

The park said shallow water also warms up faster, and if water is hotter than 70 degrees Fahrenheit, then this can cause breathing problems for fish.

More oxygen is also created in the water when there are waves. The sea has been calm inshore for the past three weeks, and there have been very few waves.

Officials said cloudy skies have affected the production of oxygen in the ocean. This is because more sunshine helps increase photosynthesis, which creates oxygen.

People should stay clear of Bryan Beach or the nearby areas for now.

Crews are expecting to clean the Quintana pedestrian beach on Sunday and the public beach the following day.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email