Family holds funeral, balloon release in honor of Robert Terry; sixth HCSO inmate to die this year

On Saturday, family and friends said their goodbyes to Robert Terry. He died last month while in custody of the Harris County Jail.

HOUSTON – On Saturday, family and friends said their goodbyes to Robert Terry. He died last month while in custody of the Harris County Jail.

“We are Just going to keep continuing to the last breath in our body until it makes sense because right now there is no logic sense that they can put out to us and right now we can’t have no peace to go to sleep at all,” Joseph Terry said.

The family of Robert Terry also known as Rico held a balloon release after he was laid to rest on Saturday.

His younger brother Joseph is heartbroken.

“Every day I wake up I am missing him. I just mourn him. I just cannot believe it. I just know the love he had for everybody it was needed out here and everybody could have used it,’ he said.

On May 13, Terry died while in custody of the Harris County jail. According to officials, he asked officers to be taken to the jail clinic before he was said to have collapsed. He was taken to the hospital where he died. His family said something is not right about his death.

“I just want to get justice for Rico. We are going to find out what happened. We are not going to stop until we find out what happened to him,” Terry Jr. said.

Earlier this week, the family’s attorney Allie Booker filed a lawsuit against Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, an unidentified officer, a doctor and President and CEO of the Harris Health System. The lawsuit alleges Terry’s constitutional rights were violated.

“We need direct answers,” Joseph said.

Terry’s aunt Christy said he is loved and missed and will never be forgotten.

“He wanted to spread joy. He wanted to see people happy and there is so many things about him,” Christy said.

READ MORE: Civil rights attorneys file lawsuit against Harris County Jail after recent inmate deaths

Terry is the sixth inmate to die in custody. The Texas Rangers are investigating his death.

MORE STORIES ON HARRIS COUNTY JAIL SYSTEM