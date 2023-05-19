Family of sixth HCSO inmate to die this year seeks details, says he was healthy

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they are now up to six Harris County Jail inmates who have died while in custody this year. Ongoing questions are swirling even more now about how this keeps happening again, and again, and again.

HARRIS COUNTY – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they are now up to six Harris County Jail inmates who have died while in custody this year. Ongoing questions are swirling even more now about how this keeps happening again, and again, and again.

“He had a lot of family. We loved him and we miss him. It’s just messed up,” said Robert about his son also named Robert but went by Rico. He died while in custody at the Harris County Jail. He was being held on a $30,000 bond charged with retaliation.

“When we heard he was gone we just thought like, he was going to be in jail not that he was gone,” said Michelle Thomas.

According to officials, Robert Terry asked officers to be taken to the jail clinic just moments before he was said to have collapsed around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday morning. He was taken to the hospital where he died. His father said he had no medical conditions and questions how any of this happened.

“For him to collapse in Harris County, that don’t make sense to me,” the father said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he doesnt have much to go on either.

“It appears to be a medical episode at this point, we don’t have any information,” Gonzalez said.

As Terry’s family awaits autopsy results and answers, the sheriff’s office said it’s internal affairs division is investigating to determine whether all applicable policies and procedures were followed.

“At the end of the day you should not have to come to jail to try to handle a situation that got you in here and you can check in, but you can’t check out,” said Candace Matthews with the New Black Panther Nation.

In addition, the death has been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

It’s also being investigated by the Texas Rangers in accordance with state law that requires all jail deaths to be investigated by an outside law enforcement agency.