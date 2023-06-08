Major crash on Katy Freeway leaves 1 motorcyclist dead, 3 others hurt

Deputies with Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office were investigating a major crash that left one motorcycle rider dead and several others hurt late Wednesday.

The crash was reported on the Katy Freeway’s westbound managed lanes near Kirkwood Road shortly before 10:30 p.m.

According to deputies, witnesses told them three motorcycles were stopped at the shoulder of the managed lanes when another motorcycle, believed to be traveling at a high rate of speed, crashed into them.

The speeding motorcyclist was airlifted to an area hospital, where he later died, deputies said.

The three motorcyclists who were hit were also taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The lanes have since reopened.