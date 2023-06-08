3 children survive crash after mother, toddler ejected from vehicle along Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON – A mother was thrown from her car and died after crashing off the Southwest Freeway early Thursday, according to Houston Police Department.

The crash happened between Bissonnet Street near Gessner Road at around 2 a.m.

Investigators believe the mother, believed to be in her 30′s, overcorrected to take the Bissonnet exit, then lost control and struck two traffic signs.

As she was ejected, police said the vehicle landed on top of her. She died at the scene. Investigators determined that she was not wearing a seatbelt.

No additional vehicles were involved.

Her three children - a baby, a 2-year-old and a 12-year-old - were also in the vehicle. Although the toddler was also ejected, all three children are expected to be OK.

Police said investigators did not find car seats inside the vehicle.