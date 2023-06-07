Katy ISD partners with local agencies for active shooter safety exercise

KATY, Texas – Katy Independent School District, in conjunction with Fort Bend County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, local EMS, fire and law enforcement agencies, will conduct a full-scale active shooter exercise Wednesday at Tompkins High School.

A news conference is scheduled to begin at noon. KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event.

According to district officials, the goal of the exercise is to test emergency response plans for multiple agencies, and practice protocols and coordination efforts. Collaboration among agencies will ultimately lead to learning and further implementation of best practices for crises, a news release said.

To simulate a realistic active shooter incident, the exercise will consist of emergency response vehicles/aircraft, special audio effects of weapons being discharged, and actors playing roles of students, parents, and staff members.

No live ammunition will be used during the exercise, Katy ISD said.