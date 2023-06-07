Adoption fees waived for all animals at Harris County Pets

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Pets says its shelter is “significantly” over capacity, therefore all adoption fees for cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies are being waived for the time being.

According to a news release, Harris County Pets currently has 758 animals in the shelter -- almost 300 animals over capacity.

Although not all animals are adoptable for reasons such as illness, aggressive behavior, or injury), many of them would make good pets for individuals and families.

According to the release, all adoptable animals from HCP are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped and will receive a one-year license with Harris County.

Harris County Pets is located at 612 Canino Road between I-45 and Hardy Toll Road.

To see a full list of adoptable animals, click here.

