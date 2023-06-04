KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Cranberry, the pup who’s ready to go on an adventure

Cranberry is a Labrador mix and has a lot of energy.

HOUSTON – Cranberry is a Labrador mix and has a lot of energy. He has been at the shelter for more than 100 days.

He is friendly with other dogs and would thrive in an active home that takes him out for many walks. He has some adorable ears and a white spot on his chest.

Cranberry loves running and chewing on his toys. He likes to play with soccer balls.

If you need a cuddly best friend, what are you waiting for? Go find Cranberry.

If you’re interested in welcoming Cranberry into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

