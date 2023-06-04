Power outages reported after heavy storms move through Houston-area

HOUSTON – Overnight storms have knocked out power for 37,100 people in the Houston-area Sunday.

Heavy rain and thunder may have woken up some residents in the early morning hours. Wind gusts of 60 mph were reported.

Now, CenterPoint Energy crews are out restoring power.

KPRC 2′s Corley Peel was in Katy. At Provincial Boulevard and Cinnamon Boulevard there were branches of trees down, but there was not significant damage.

There are around 737 active outages. In southeast Houston, video showed heavy rain coming down around 2 a.m. near Gulf Freeway.

