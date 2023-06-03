Houston attorney Tony Buzbee deletes social media post stating he is representing AG Ken Paxton in impeachment trial

Attorney Tony Buzbee speaks to reporters at a news conference on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Buzbee is representing the family of Axel Acosta Avila who was killed at a concert in Houston. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

HOUSTON – The well-known Houston attorney Tony Buzbee deleted a social media post on Friday stating he was going to represent Attorney General Ken Paxton in his impeachment trial.

According to Texas Tribune Political Correspondent Patrick Svitek, Buzbee shared the following post on Instagram.

Texas AG Ken Paxton impeached, suspended from duties; will face Senate trial

“I have been retained to represent our Attorney General of the State of Texas. Don’t believe all the foolishness you have read about this case in the media. We look forward to putting forth the actual truth and exonerating this public servant. I’m very confident that justice will prevail.”

The attorney’s post was deleted the same day. Paxton was impeached on 20 articles of impeachment on May 27. He was allegedly suspended due to alleged bribery and abuse of office, but he has made several headlines for scandals over the past few years.

Houston lawyers Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin will be the prosecutors in the impeachment trial, according to the Texas Tribune. They have worked on several high-profile cases.