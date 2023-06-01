Man caught trying to hide in plane’s wheel well at Bush airport, attempting catch free flight from Houston to Miami

The man accused of trying to stow away in a plane’s wheel well at George Bush Intercontinental Airport was in a Harris County courtroom Wednesday evening.

Jehffrey Gutirres communicated during his hearing through a Spanish interpreter.

He’s charged with impairing or interrupting the operation of a critical infrastructure facility.

Gutirres allegedly tried to hide in the bottom of an American Airlines plane that was leaving Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport for Miami on May 27.

Officials say 166 passengers were deboarded and their flight was delayed 44 minutes because of the incident.

According to court documents, the airline estimates the entire situation cost them $10,000.

This isn’t the 27-year-old’s first attempt at catching a free flight.

Gutirres was ordered to stay away from both Bush and Hobby airports and was supposed to be wearing an electronic tracking device after he was found trespassing within a secure area of IAH on April 28. He was released on bond after that incident.

Before that getaway attempt, the Harris County District Attorney’s office says Gutirres arrived in Miami, Florida from Guatemala City, Guatemala by stowing away within the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines Flight in 2021.

According to Harris County, Gutirres is believed to have a mental illness or an intellectual disability.

His bond has been set at $1 million dollars.