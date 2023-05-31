Woman charged after elderly man’s decomposed body found outside Montrose home in 2021

HOUSTON – A 43-year-old woman has been charged after a 78-year-old man’s skeletal remains were found in the backyard of a home in Montrose in 2021, according to the Houston Police Department.

Pamela Ann Merritt, 43, was charged with murder in the death of Colin Kerdachi. She is currently not in custody.

Previous story: Decomposing body found in backyard of home in Montrose, police say

Kerdachi’s body was found outside of a multi-residential building, located in the 600 block of West Clay Street. Police said they were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 6. 2021.

According to investigators, the body had been rotting for several months. The homeowner of the building was missing since February 2021, police said.

A witness and others at the residence said they were cleaning the house and backyard when they found his body.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences identified the remains as those of Kerdachi.

Further investigation revealed Merritt as the suspect in Kerdachi’s death.

Charges were filed against her on Tuesday but Merritt has not been located.

Police believe she is homeless at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Merritt is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.