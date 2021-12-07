Decomposing body found in backyard of home in Houston’s Fourth Ward, police say

HOUSTON – A decomposing body has been discovered in the backyard of a home in Houston’s Fourth Ward, police say.

The body was found outside of a multi-residential building in the 600 block of West Clay Street. Police said they were called to the scene around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

According to investigators, the body had been rotting for several months. The homeowner of the building has been missing since earlier this year, police said.

“Yes, there has been a homeowner that’s been missing since March of this year,” Sgt. Jimenez Stephen with Houston Police Department Homicide said. “Again, we can’t verify until we speak with the ME (medical examiners) and get dental records or DNA. Again, it’s a pretty badly decomposed body.”

KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway said a man was seen in handcuffs and police detained two or three tenants. They are being questioned by homicide investigators.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects at this time, and there is no danger to the community.

Ad

Investigators are waiting for a search warrant before they further investigate the scene.