Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull unveil 2023 ‘Trilogy Tour’

HOUSTON – Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull are preparing for a set of stadium shows across North America this fall.

Live Nation said Wednesday the trio’s 19-date trek dubbed “The Trilogy Tour” kicks off Oct. 14 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and includes stops at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Nov. 17, Toyota Center in Houston on Nov. 18, and AT&T Center in San Antonio on Nov. 19. The tour wraps up on Dec. 10 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Fans can register now through June 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET for a ticket presale on June 7. A limited number of tickets will be sold during a general sale starting on June 9 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

“Fans can expect an unforgettable night of music as the megastars deliver an electrifying mix of their biggest career-spanning hits with influences of reggaeton, salsa pop, dance, and electronic music, backed by world-class production and state-of-the-art visuals,” Live Nation said in a release.

“It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, two music icons, who broke global music barriers for our culture and open doors for someone like myself,” Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull) said in a statement.

Enrique Iglesias expressed his enthusiasm, saying in a statement “I am incredibly excited to be going on tour with my friends Pitbull and Ricky. ‘The Trilogy Tour’ will be an amazing experience for all of our fans. It’s going to be a once in a lifetime tour.”

Ricky Martin added, “Going back on the road with not only Enrique, but now with Pitbull it’s very exciting. This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it’s going to be epic!”

