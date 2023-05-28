86º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

3 dead after wrong-way crash in west Harris County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crash, Harris County
Three people died after a wrong-way crash involving two vehicles in west Harris County early Sunday. (kprc)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Three people died after a wrong-way crash involving two vehicles in west Harris County early Sunday.

The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office suspects a gold Honda was going the wrong way in the westbound HOV lanes of Interstate Highway 10 near Bingle Road. The Honda crashed into a Toyota Camry around 2:09 a.m.

Two people inside of the Honda died due to the wreck, and one person in the Toyota died.

Officials have not confirmed if anyone was driving while intoxicated. The deceased have not been identified at the moment.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email