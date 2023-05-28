3 dead after wrong-way crash in west Harris County

Three people died after a wrong-way crash involving two vehicles in west Harris County early Sunday.

The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office suspects a gold Honda was going the wrong way in the westbound HOV lanes of Interstate Highway 10 near Bingle Road. The Honda crashed into a Toyota Camry around 2:09 a.m.

Two people inside of the Honda died due to the wreck, and one person in the Toyota died.

Officials have not confirmed if anyone was driving while intoxicated. The deceased have not been identified at the moment.