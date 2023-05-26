Eastbound lanes of Grand Parkway closed near SH-249 as authorities investigate fatal crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said eastbound lanes of the Grand Parkway are shutdown near SH-249 as crews investigate a fatal crash.

The crash happened at 12013 SH-99.

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a fatal crash at 12013 SH-99 (North Harris County). Two vehicle crash, involving a box truck. One person has been confirmed deceased at the scene. The eastbound ramp to SH-249 is closed and the eastbound lanes of 99 are also shut down. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/SyGYgvBMSm — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 26, 2023

The two vehicle crash involved a box truck. The sheriff’s office said one person is confirmed dead at the scene.

The eastbound ramp to SH-249 is also closed as crews respond to the scene.