Water rescue reported in Buffalo Bayou, HFD says

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department is at Buffalo Bayou performing a swift water rescue Wednesday.

@HoustonFire is currently on scene near Felix and East Street performing swift water rescue efforts. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) May 24, 2023

The agency tweeted they were near Felix and East Drive, just east of downtown, performing the rescue and asked people to avoid the area due to a large amount of emergency traffic.

Video from SKY2 shows what appears to be a truck upside down in Buffalo Bayou.