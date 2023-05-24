Journalists reflect on covering the Robb Elementary School mass shooting

HOUSTON – Wednesday marks one year since the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The day is reminder for families and community members of one of the worst days of their lives.

Leigh Waldman is a reporter at KSAT. As part of her assignment, she made the trip from San Antonio to Uvalde every week over the past year. She was able to get to know the 21 victims families and who they lost. Waldman told KPRC 2+ anchor, Zach Lashway, this heavy assignment has not only changed her as a journalist, but also as a person.

Waldman continued to tell Zach about each of the victims and who they were, name by name. Families told Waldman their loved ones’ stories, their dreams, and their big impact.

“We’ve gotten a chance to get to know these 21 people that we’ll never have a chance to actually meet,” Waldman said. “We’ve come to love these people that we’ll never get to hug.”

Although she grieved with many of the victim’s families, she was inspired by the 11 students who survived in Room 112.

When Waldman talked with the surviving kids, they explained how they are coping with losing their classmates and how the are each other’s support system.

“They don’t like to focus on that day,” Waldman said. “They talk about the future, they talk about supporting one another, and making each other laugh and smile.”

Waldman hopes these families will heal and hope no other family have to feel this loss.

It's been one year since 19-students and 2 teachers were killed in Uvalde. Now we honor their memory.

RELATED COVERAGE: