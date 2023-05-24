Uvalde one year later: Looking back at the tragic mass shooting

It’s been one year since the heartbreaking and tragic mass shooting that happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

On May 24, 2022, an 18-year-old entered the school and fired hundreds of rounds, killing 19 students and two teachers. Their parents and families are now left shifting through a life they never imagined, a life they share with the ever-growing group of families affected by mass shootings. In the last 365 days, they’ve weaved between grief and action, determined to inspire change amid America’s gun violence epidemic.

Watch the statewide moment of silence at 11:30 a.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

KSAT.com in San Antonio, Texas, created a special called “One Year In: Uvalde,” and an interactive article, where they take a look at how this tragedy has affected this tight-knit community over the past 12 months.

The special section devoted to remembering the victims of the tragedy has a wide arrange of stories and profiles surrounding the mass shooting. From videos of family home movies, to the tattoos that family members have gotten in honor of their lost loved ones. There is even a section about the failed proposed legislation in Texas to make sure something like this never happens again.

To read stories about the victim’s families, survivors and this town, click here.