Peter Riger, a leader of conservation for the Houston Zoo, left his mark on people and projects around the world

Peter Riger was the Houston Zoo's VP of Conservation and Education. He passed away in May 2023.

This month, the world lost a conservation leader from Houston. Peter Riger worked locally and across the globe to protect endangered animals by focusing his attention on the people on the frontlines in each country running conservation and education programs.

Riger was the Houston Zoo’s vice president of Conservation and Education, managing an international network of projects and partnerships. KPRC 2 was fortunate to get to know him over the last several years through a documentary series we’ve produced with the zoo.

In Borneo in 2017, Riger introduced us to conservation partners working to save save animals like elephants, orangutans, and pangolins.

Borneo, 2017 (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

“Governments have to work faster, state and regional local organizations have to work faster, and conservationists have to yell louder when they feel that there’s a problem,” Riger told us on that journey.

Peter Riger and conservation partner Nurzhafarina Othman in Borneo, 2017 (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

His job included supporting conservation partners willing to do that. For many, he became more than a mentor, he became a loyal friend.

“You saw my potential when it was still hidden and gave me the platform to showcase my abilities. Through your encouragement and support, I discovered my true potential and grew into the person I am today,” wrote Nurzhafarina Othman upon learning of Riger’s passing. “Your presence in my life was a gift I will forever hold dear.”

Othman runs a program to protect pygmy elephants in Borneo and is one of the Houston Zoo’s Wildlife Warriors.

Peter Riger and conservation partner Nurzhafarina Othman in Borneo, 2017 (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

Two years after Borneo, we explored the Pantanal with Riger as we experienced efforts the Houston Zoo backs in that region of Brazil to save wildlife like giant armadillos, giant anteaters, and giant otters.

“We invest in people that we trust and I don’t just mean invest financially, we invest our own time and zoo support in people that we trust,” Riger said during an interview in Brazil in 2019.

The resulting documentary titled “Saving Wildlife: Giants of the Pantanal” featured many giant animals, but Riger was a giant in his own right, impacting conservation programs like few could.

Brazil, 2019 (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

Riger brought kindness and humor to his work. We witnessed him effortlessly work with partners around the world. His ability to connect and collaborate were impressive to watch. His passion for making a difference rubbed off on anyone fortunate to experience it.

“I am terribly saddened to hear of Peter’s passing. I want to extend my heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to his family and the Houston Zoo family,” wrote Andy Cerota, KPRC 2 anchor. “I had the privilege of traveling with Peter to the Pantanal in Brazil in 2019. Peter was so passionate about his work and championed the many causes and conservation programs the Houston Zoo is involved in across the world. Peter was a wealth of information with so many wonderful stories to share. His knowledge, wisdom, and guidance during our adventure were invaluable.”

Riger’s work with animals spanned more than 35 years. He worked at Beardsley Zoo in Connecticut, Riverside Zoo in Nebraska, the Bronx Zoo in New York, and the Nashville Zoo in Tennessee before joining the Houston Zoo team in 2004. On LinkedIn, Riger noted his work included animal care and management, wildlife conservation, fundraising, education and guest engagement programs, and field work on wildlife programming in more than a dozen countries.

Justin Stapleton and Peter Riger in Borneo, 2017 (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

“I was fortunate to have traveled with Peter to the jungles of Borneo and the Pantanal in Brazil on documentary shoots,” wrote Allen Reid, former KPRC 2 photojournalist. “I was blown away by his incredible knowledge of the animals we saw while on our journeys. Peter’s sense of humor was also a trait of his I will always remember.”

Peter Riger snaps a selfie with a horse that walked up to the patio where KPRC 2 was recording an interview (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

During a documentary shoot in the Pantanal in Brazil, Peter Riger wanted to end an interview by asking Andy Cerota a couple questions. Here is an excerpt.

KPRC 2 extends our deepest condolences to the entire Houston Zoo team, including the zoo’s conservation partners all over the world, and to Riger’s wife Sara, who he lovingly talked about throughout our travels.

Peter Riger on the experience of telling the story of conservation projects in the Pantanal in Brazil, 2019 (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

Rest in peace, Peter. You will be missed. Your work will continue.

