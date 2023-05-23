Making history: Houston Rodeo to induct first female chairman of the board

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo said Monday that it will be inducting its first woman chairman of the board – the first in 91 years.

Pat Mann Phillips will be inducted on Wednesday.

“If you aren’t familiar with (Mann Phillips), she’s an extraordinary woman who has paved her own way to this role in the organization,” a representative for the show told KPRC 2. “This is a significant move for the show and we would love to highlight (Pat)/this new chapter for HLSR.”

Mann Phillips is the daughter of ranchers and farmers. She was in 4-H growing up and showed pigs, rabbits and horses.

Her background is in oil and gas. She was a land manager.

At the rodeo, Mann Phillips is part of committees involving children, including Lil’ Rustlers.

“I am very honored and very humbled to be elected and assume this position,” Mann Phillips has said. “There are so many great predecessors and mentors who led the way, I just want to continue that tradition.”