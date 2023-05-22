DISTURBING VIDEO: Beauty supply employees beaten while group steals wigs during heist at North Freeway store

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects who robbed a beauty supply store on the North Freeway and punched two employees.

On April 17, at around 5:30 p.m., three women and three men entered a beauty supply store located in the 10900 block of North Freeway.

An employee noticed that one of the women had concealed a wig inside her purse and confronted her about it, investigators said. Surveillance video shows the woman turning around and trying to walk away from the employee, who then reached toward the suspect’s purse to take the wig back. That’s when one of the male suspects pushed and punched the employee in the face.

Watch the surveillance video from HPD:

Another employee attempted to intervene and was also punched several times by the same male suspect.

The other suspects grabbed several wigs and ran out of the store without paying for them, HPD said.

Anyone with information leading up to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may contact Crime Stoppers by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app for a cash payment of up to $5,000.