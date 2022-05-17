Recognize these women? Suspects accused of stealing from beauty supply in Rosenberg

Two women are accused in a theft at an ULTA beauty supply store on April 23.

ROSENBERG, Texas – Rosenberg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects whose images were captured on surveillance footage.

The women are accused in an alleged theft which occurred at an ULTA beauty supply store in the afternoon of April 23.

Police said after stealing items from the business, the thieves left the area in a black passenger car with damage to the rear bumper.

Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc. at (281) 342-TIPS (8477). All calls to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous.