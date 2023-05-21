77º

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Venison, the pup who wants to snuggle with you

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Venison is looking for a cuddling partner.

This pup is gentle and has infectious energy. He has a beautiful and sleek black coat.

Venison is about 10-years-old and is a black Labrador mix. He loves kisses and can melt anyone’s stress away.

Venison loves being around people and would be a great companion for all ages. He is sure to capture your heart.

If you’re interested in welcoming Venison into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

To learn more about Houston Humane Society’s Doggy Day Out program, click here.

Click here to see more pets available for adoption.

KPRC Pet Project Follow-up: Rizzo

Rizzo found her furever home! (Houston Humane Society)

Rizzo, the PAWfect Doberman found a new home. Her new family couldn’t stop thinking about her when they saw her on T.V.

Rizzo is the only pet the family has.

