Teen in stolen vehicle leads police on chase, crashes into METRO bus in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A teen was taken into custody after stealing a vehicle and crashing into a METRO bus in southwest Houston Wednesday, the Houston Police Department said.

The crash happened in the 11700 block of S. Gessner Road at around 10 p.m.

According to HPD, it was reported that around 8:30 p.m., a 55-year-old woman got out of her Nissan Sentra and was walking to her apartment. That’s when two people with a gun and a Taser came up to her and took her purse, which had her car keys. The suspects got into the woman’s car and fled the scene.

HPD units found the stolen vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver, who police said was an 18-year-old woman, didn’t stop and a pursuit ensued. The teen drove for about a mile before crashing into the back of a parked METRO bus, investigators said.

No one was inside of the bus at the time of the crash. Police said the teen was taken into custody with no injuries.

Officers were able to find a video of the robbery, connecting the teen to it, at the apartment complex.