Couple’s mobile home left in middle of north Houston street after mover’s tow hitch breaks

HOUSTON – A home dropped in the middle of Malcolm Drive Tuesday in north Houston is turning heads and causing traffic problems.

City crews were out Wednesday night moving the home over so that cars could pass by.

Huego Narvae and his wife Marie own the house. They said they were trying to have it relocated to a trailer park at the end of Malcolm Drive, after the land that their home was originally on was sold. The couple said they paid a towing company most of the money required upfront to move their 16-years’ worth of memories, but during the move they say the tow truck’s hitch broke, and three tires popped sending their home flying into the middle of the road.

Residents who live nearby have been helping the couple remove as much of their belongings as possible. Some say they’ve witnessed thieves stop and fill their cars with items from the home.

Huego and his wife say they were fined $1,000 from the city and told they must move the home soon, or it will be demolished. The couple said they are staying at a hotel that costs more than $700 a week, as they try to figure out what they will do next.