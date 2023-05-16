Wrangler tells you what to do if you come across a big alligator in Houston-area

KPRC 2 spoke to Timothy Deramus on Tuesday about how he caught Gary, the alligator, in Sugarland this past weekend.

SUGARLAND, Texas – KPRC 2 spoke to Timothy Deramus on Tuesday about how he caught “Gary,” the alligator, in Sugar Land this past weekend. He shared some tips on what to do if you come across an alligator.

Deramus has been an alligator wrangler in the state for nearly a decade, and he works in Harris County.

He has captured many large reptiles in Texas.

“Well, I catch about 325 (in) a year. I’ve caught over 2,900 alligators now in the last 9 and a half years,” Deramus said.

His wife helped him rein in Gary.

“I did all the dangerous part,” he said.

Residents were worried that the animal would be euthanized, but he is soon going to be taken to the Gator Country Adventure Park and Sanctuary near Beaumont.

Deramus has some helpful advice for what you should do if you ever spot those beady alligator eyes.

If you see a small alligator about three feet long or less:

You should let them be. They are probably moving to a different area or looking for food.

If you see a large alligator:

Call the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. They’ll give you a phone number for a contractor or wrangler to help you remove the animal.

Don’t feed, throw things at the animal or taunt them.

Stay at least 35 feet away.

Related Stories:

Following KPRC 2 story, ‘Gary’ the alligator relocated from Sugar Land neighborhood pond