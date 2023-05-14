81º

Following KPRC 2 story, alligator relocated from Sugar Land neighborhood pond

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Alligator relocated from Sugar Land neighborhood pond (KPRC 2 viewer)

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Following a story by KPRC 2 on Saturday, an alligator has been relocated from a Sugar Land neighborhood’s pond.

We first told you about the alligator Saturday. People who live in the New Territory community called KPRC 2 about the reptile roaming their neighborhood for nearly a week.

The alligator had been leaving the pond and showing up on people’s front doorsteps and driveways.

According to Houston Gator Wrangler Timothy DeRamus, the male alligator, which has been named Gary, ended up being nine-feet long and is now headed to Gator Country in Beaumont. DeRamus said it took around 30 minutes to capture the alligator.

